Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $167.22 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $167.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00011250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00046599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

