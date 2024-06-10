Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Creative Realities Trading Down 3.8 %

CREX stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CREX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

