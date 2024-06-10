Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $218.03 million and $7.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

