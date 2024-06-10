Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,689 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.49. 489,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,134. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

