Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $117,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.55. 161,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

