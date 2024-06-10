Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 23,446 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 54,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,596. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.