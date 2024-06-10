Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $43.19 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Amedisys worth $43,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 336.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.53. 73,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $97.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

