Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $74.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $74,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $201.33. 13,240,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,279,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

