Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $316,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690,260 shares. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

