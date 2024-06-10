Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $146,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $352.41. 251,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,966. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

