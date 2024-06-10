Critical Survey: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) versus Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.95 billion 0.99 $258.73 million $3.29 5.30 Travelers Companies $41.36 billion 1.18 $2.99 billion $13.46 15.82

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Travelers Companies 7.32% 13.94% 2.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Insurance Group and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Travelers Companies 2 12 4 1 2.21

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $222.65, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners' insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

