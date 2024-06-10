Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $54.82 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 8.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,870 shares of company stock valued at $177,970,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,384. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.90. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

