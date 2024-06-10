Crosslink Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,000. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

