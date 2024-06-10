Crosslink Capital Inc. Purchases 61,480 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 4.4% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.64% of Euronet Worldwide worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $35,309,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,744,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

EEFT traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.20. 245,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

