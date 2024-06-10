Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

CCI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 403,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,001. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

