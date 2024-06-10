Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 976,598 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 976,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,076,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,187,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $5,893,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,686. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.