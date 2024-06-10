Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086,862 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $66,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,175,264. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

