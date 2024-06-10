Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 789,109 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,109 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $105,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 292,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.60. 3,240,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,583,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

