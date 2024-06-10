Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 878,480 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 878,480 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Medtronic worth $169,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.75. 1,968,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.