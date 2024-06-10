CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.76.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
