DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011285 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 196.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

