DEI Price Hits $0.0119 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and $14.95 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00114413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

