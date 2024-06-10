Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Increased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $133.13. 8,693,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,086,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,777,149 shares of company stock valued at $525,393,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.