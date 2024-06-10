Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 118,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. 1,972,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,550. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.