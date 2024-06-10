dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $2,290.86 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,587 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9818558 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $193.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

