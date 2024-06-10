Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 17,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 138,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.