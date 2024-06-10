DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 6.6% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $176.17 million and $6.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,756.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.05 or 0.00678192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00114849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00251988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00081409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,060,943,702 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

