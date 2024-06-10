Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

DFAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. 230,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

