DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCU. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

