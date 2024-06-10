Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $163.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.