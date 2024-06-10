Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

