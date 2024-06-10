Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$113.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$116.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a one year low of C$81.88 and a one year high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

