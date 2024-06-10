Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,314 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,275 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DBX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,495. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

