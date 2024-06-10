Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.