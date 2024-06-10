DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 25,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

