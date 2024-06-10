DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE KSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 25,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
