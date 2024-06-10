Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Critical Contrast

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 14.14% 8.80% 0.70% Eagle Bancorp 11.14% 6.11% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $103.66 million 1.96 $16.76 million $1.91 13.10 Eagle Bancorp $647.06 million 0.81 $100.53 million $2.51 6.91

This table compares Norwood Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Norwood Financial pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Norwood Financial and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Summary

Norwood Financial beats Eagle Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates branches in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; checking and saving accounts; and other deposit services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program; and treasury management services. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, and non-profit organizations and associations, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

