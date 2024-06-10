eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 381,449 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of eBay worth $26,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. 1,951,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

