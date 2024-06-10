Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.74 million and approximately $876,168.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,890,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

