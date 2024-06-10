Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $47.28 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $47.28 million and approximately $841,284.73 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,837,455 coins and its circulating supply is 17,973,837,355 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.