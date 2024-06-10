Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $47.28 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $47.28 million and approximately $841,284.73 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,837,455 coins and its circulating supply is 17,973,837,355 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

