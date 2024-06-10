Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.