Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $9.82 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $76.29 on Monday. 1,240,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,427. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

