Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,261. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

