Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.52. 191,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,763. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

