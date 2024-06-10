Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

