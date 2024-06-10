Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.52. 628,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.