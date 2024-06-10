Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.64 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $235.18. 653,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,512. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.