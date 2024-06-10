Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,113. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

