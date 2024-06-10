Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $320.92. 162,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,476. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $175.36 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.