Eminence Capital LP Has $153.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,575 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of Pinterest worth $153,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 20.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 131.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,650 shares of company stock worth $2,466,665. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 210.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

