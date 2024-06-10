Eminence Capital LP Increases Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.71% of Signet Jewelers worth $81,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 244,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,684. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.